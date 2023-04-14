Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Friday

My top 10 things to watch Friday, April 14 1. JPMorgan (JPM) and Club holding Wells Fargo (WFC) report good quarters. JPM revenue $39.3 billion versus $36.2 billion expected; adjusted EPS $4.32 versus $3.41 expected. WFC revenue $20.7 billion versus $20.1 billion expected; adjusted EPS $1.23 versus $1.13; bought back $4 billion at $46. Dow stock JPM up nearly 6%, the most I have ever seen ahead of regular trading. WFC shares up 4%. The banking crisis that started with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank last month not evident at the majors. 2. Boeing (BA) 737 Max problems are back. Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) faulty part. Boeing must get it right as there's too much demand. Dow stock Boeing down more than 6% early Friday. SPR down 14%. But the question has to be why not just own GE Aerospace instead of Boeing? 3. Dow stock Boeing keeping a lid on the Dow after a big rally Thursday. Dow on pace for fourth straight positive week. Before the bell Friday, the government said March retail sales dropped 1%, double the expected decline. Ex-autos fell 0.8%, also double than the expected drop. Bond yields up despite the softer data. 4. Dow stock UnitedHealth (UNH): adjusted first-quarter EPS $6.26 versus $6.06 expected. Revenue $91.9 billion versus $89.4 billion expected. Guidance boosted to range of $24.50 per share to $25. Classic UNH beat and raise. We think Club holding Humana (HUM) will do even better when it reports later this month. 5 . Lennar (LEN) said the homebuilder is no longer that interest-rate sensitive because of innate demand and how difficult it is to build because of zoning. Makes the point that the South and even the East are very strong but the West continues to weaken, which is consistent with the white-collar potential recession. Chairman was on "Mad Money" last night . 6. Barclays lowers price target on Club holding Disney (DIS ) to $107 per share from $110. The analysts see "meaningful risk" to numbers here. Keeps equal weight (hold) rating. Disney set to release earnings on May 10. 7. Barclays raises Club holding Procter & Gamble (PG) price target by $2 per share to $160. The analysts see great visibility to higher numbers. P & G reports its quarter next week. 8. Truist boosts e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) price target to $100 per share $75. Walmart (WMT) breakthrough. In beauty, we like and own prestige Estee Lauder (EL) for different reasons, mainly China spend. EL reports quarter on May 3. 9. Stifel increases price target on Microsoft (MSFT) to $310 per share from $290. Relentless Azure cloud. Keeps market perform (hold) rating. Club holding Microsoft reports quarter later this month. 10. After reporting great forward guidance Thursday, Morgan Stanley on Friday boost Delta Air Lines (DAL) to $70 per share from $65. Keeps overweight (buy) rating. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

