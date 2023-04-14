JPMorgan shares popped on earnings. Here's what the experts have to say

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on JPMorgan' s earnings results throughout the day. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the bank as its shares jumped 7.5%. Higher interest rates lifted JPMorgan's first-quarter revenue to a record level of $39.34 billion. Analysts called for $36.19 billion, according to Refinitiv. Citigroup and Wells Fargo also posted quarterly results that beat expectations on Friday.