Next week's stock market moves hinge on the longer-term outlook for earnings

Next week's market action could be dictated by how well the latest quarterly reports from corporate America are received. Six times as many companies in the S & P 500 report first quarter earnings — and, perhaps more critically, may issue second quarter outlooks — next week as released results in the week just ended (58 vs 10). They range all the way from three big financials on Monday ( Charles Schwab , State Street and M & T Bank ) to the leading household and personal products maker ( Procter & Gamble ) and oilfield supplier ( Schlumberger ) on Friday. Expectations about the immediate earnings outlook have been down for so long, the actual numbers themselves could look like up to investors. After all, the consensus among analysts is that S & P 500 earnings will fall 5.2% in the first quarter followed by a 4% decline in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv. That's before an expected rebound of 2.6% in the third quarter and a 10.2% boom in the fourth, the data shows. Although investors have focused on the banking sector since Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed in March, financial earnings as a whole aren't expected to be an immediate problem. Bank of America , Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all report next week. Earnings for all financials in the S & P 500 are actually expected to expand in the first quarter by 4.3%. Loan loss reserves and lending standards Verdence Capital Management chief investment officer Megan Horneman said her Hunt Valley, Maryland-based firm will look especially hard at whether banks are bumping up their loan loss reserves, and if managements say "they're tightening lending standards." Horneman is also preparing for energy company profits to contribute a lot less to the quarter's results than they have recently. Energy profits are still forecast to expand by 13.7% in the quarter, but that's down from an estimated 26.5% at the start of the year, per Refinitiv. The profit picture is gloomier at what had been the fastest growers during the pandemic. Technology earnings are estimated to drop 14.4% in the quarter (worse than a forecast 6.7% decline at the start of the year) while communication services profits are expected to contract by 12.3% (versus a 6.9% drop forecast in early January). Tesla , IBM , Lam Research and F5 are all scheduled to report their latest results next Wednesday, opening the first window on to tech results. Although the dollar index is lower by almost 2% in 2023, multinational tech companies are still getting slammed on a year-over-year basis, Horneman said. The outlook is darker still for mid- and small-cap stocks, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. He expects midcap profits to narrow by 19.3% in the first quarter while smallcap earnings tumble by 23.5%. But on the whole, JPMorgan thinks the stock market's profit problem isn't so much a short-term issue as it is one oriented around the back half of the year. Strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote recently he sees current results revealing "emerging cracks within corporate fundamentals." Expectations are sky high for the second half and will be tough to meet, "given sticky labor costs, rising cost of capital pressures and risk of demand slowing in the latter part of this year." Others make the same point. Companies' forward financial guidance is what "investors are going to be focusing on" most closely in first quarter results, "meaning what will happen in the second quarter, as well as the remainder of 2023," Stovall at CFRA said. Investors may hear more next week about whether the job cuts already enacted in the tech sector have helped companies meet their targets, or whether still more layoffs are needed. Looking ahead, Verdence's Horneman wants to know what companies' plans are for capital spending in the face of "a slowdown in the economy, [and a] likely recession coming." On balance, though, Stovall figures the likely first-quarter numbers that will flood the market next week are largely baked into current stock prices and that the pain trade is to the upside. "Because the earnings projections are so dismal, I can't help repeating something my father once taught me, which is, rarely can you injure yourself falling out of a basement window. And with a bar set so low in this first quarter, with analysts expecting things to get dramatically worse from here, my thought is the only way people will be surprised is to the upside," he said. Additional housing weakness Next week's sparse economic calendar mostly revolves around the latest housing market data for April. "Expectations are for housing starts to come down precipitously," Stovall said. "With interest rates and inflation still elevated, it looks as if new home sales, housing starts, building permits, and existing home sales will all show additional weakness," he said. Fed official speeches next week include New York Fed President John Williams on Wednesday and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Thursday. Next week will feature the monthly expiration of individual stock options. According to Jeff Hirsch, editor in chief of the Stock Trader's Almanac , the April expiration is often positive for stock prices. The Dow Industrials, for example, have risen in 26 of the past 33 years during the week of the April expiration, logging an average gain across that span of 1.23%. Week ahead calendar Monday 8:30 a.m. ET: Empire State manufacturing index (April) 10 a.m. ET: NAHB Housing Market Index (April) Earnings: Charles Schwab, M & T Bank, State Street, J.B. Hunt Transport Tuesday 8:30 a.m. ET: Housing Starts and building permits (March) Earnings: Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Bank of N.Y. Mellon, Netflix, United Airlines, Western Alliance, Interactive Brokers Wednesday 7 a.m. ET: New York Fed President John Williams speaks at New York University Earnings: Travelers Cos., Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, Abbott Laboratories, Baker Hughes, IBM, Tesla, Alcoa Thursday 8:30 a.m. ET: Jobless claims (week ended April 15) 8:30 a.m. ET: Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index (April) 10 a.m. ET: Existing home sales (March) 7:45 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook Earnings: AT & T, American Express, D.R. Horton, AutoNation, Blackstone, Truist Financial, Fifth Third Bank, Comerica, Taiwan Semiconductor, Huntington Bancshares, CSX, Seagate Technology Friday 9:45 a.m. ET: S & P Global U.S. composite PMI (April) Earnings: Freeport-McMoRan, Regions Financial, Procter & Gamble and Schlumberger —CNBC's Alexander Harring, Sarah Min, Robert Hum, Michael Bloom and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.