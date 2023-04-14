75% of Americans don't trust crypto—and nearly half of traders say their investments have performed worse than expected

Americans don't have a lot of faith in cryptocurrency. Around 75% of those who are familiar with crypto say they aren't confident that the current ways to invest in, trade or use cryptocurrency are reliable and safe, according to Pew Research Center's April survey of 10,071 people ages 18 and older living in the U.S.

About 18% say they're somewhat confident, but just 6% feel extremely or very confident, the survey found.

Confidence varies by age as well. About 66% of U.S. adults under 50 who are familiar with crypto aren't confident in its reliability and safety, the survey found. For those over 50, that number rises to 85%.

What's more, American crypto traders feel their investments haven't performed as well as they had hoped, according to Pew's survey.

About 45% of respondents say their investments have actually done worse than they expected. While 30% say their investments have performed as expected, only 15% say their investments have performed better than anticipated.