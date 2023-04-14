Weather and Natural Disasters

Photos show scenes of South Florida flooding after historic storm

thumbnail
Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
thumbnail
Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday declared a state of emergency for Broward County after a historic storm hit Fort Lauderdale and other parts of South Florida.
  • People in South Florida are grappling with the aftermath of a record-breaking storm that hit Fort Lauderdale this week and damaged critical infrastructure, flooded homes and vehicles and shut down the city's airport.
A woman looks on as she stands outside of his flooded home after heavy rain in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 13, 2023.
Chandan Khanna | AFP | Getty Images

People in South Florida are grappling with the aftermath of a record-breaking storm that hit Fort Lauderdale this week and damaged critical infrastructure, flooded homes and vehicles and shut down the city's airport.

Nearly 26 inches of rain fell on the city of 180,000 over a 24-hour period starting Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, while the nearby Dania Beach got 17 inches and Hollywood received just over 18 inches.

Government officials have urged residents to stay off the roads. About 600 people have been taken to shelters and no deaths have been reported.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which halted flights Wednesday after exits, entrances and runways were flooded, resumed operations on Friday morning, the airport said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday declared a state of emergency for Broward County, where Fort Lauderdale is located, which orders the director of the Division of Emergency Management to execute response and recovery plans to address the flooding.

A person walks his bike through a flooded street on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Nearly 26 inches of rain fell on Fort Lauderdale over a 24-hour period, with more expected throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. 
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
People try and save valuables, wading through flood waters in the Edgewood neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. 
South Florida Sun-sentinel | Tribune News Service | Getty Images
A person sits in a stalled truck along a flooded street on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Lindsey Elf uses a paddle board to ride through a flooded street on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Broward Fire Rescue personnels rescue a family from a flooded neighborhood after heavy rain in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 13, 2023. 
Chandan Khanna | AFP | Getty Images
People get rescued by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation law enforcement from a flooded neighborhood after heavy rain in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 13, 2023. 
Chandan Khanna | AFP | Getty Images
A vintage car is seen on the flooded street after heavy rain in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 13, 2023. 
Chandan Khanna | AFP | Getty Images
Santiago Rojas salvages some items from his flooded home on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Abandoned vehicles sit in a flooded street on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Christa Bishop and her son Jake Bishop navigate their way through a flooded street after record rains fell in the area on April 13, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
James Richard (L) and Katherine Arroyo walk through a flooded street after record rains fell in the area on April 13, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Joe Cavaretta | South Florida Sun-sentinel | Getty Images