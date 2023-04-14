Photos show scenes of South Florida flooding after historic storm

A woman looks on as she stands outside of his flooded home after heavy rain in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 13, 2023.

People in South Florida are grappling with the aftermath of a record-breaking storm that hit Fort Lauderdale this week and damaged critical infrastructure, flooded homes and vehicles and shut down the city's airport.

Nearly 26 inches of rain fell on the city of 180,000 over a 24-hour period starting Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, while the nearby Dania Beach got 17 inches and Hollywood received just over 18 inches.

Government officials have urged residents to stay off the roads. About 600 people have been taken to shelters and no deaths have been reported.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which halted flights Wednesday after exits, entrances and runways were flooded, resumed operations on Friday morning, the airport said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday declared a state of emergency for Broward County, where Fort Lauderdale is located, which orders the director of the Division of Emergency Management to execute response and recovery plans to address the flooding.