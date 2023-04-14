The state with the highest minimum wage isn't California or New York—and it pays more than $15/hour

About half of U.S. states hiked their minimum wages in January, with a few more gearing up to do so later this year. Eight state minimums now hover in the $13 per hour range, like those in Illinois and Arizona. Eighteen remain the same as the federal minimum, $7.25 per hour, like those in Idaho and Oklahoma. Regardless, none match the living needs of all of their residents, at least according to MIT's Living Wage Calculator. Among the most prevailing fights for a higher wage is an ongoing campaign to raise the federal minimum to $15 per hour. And some states have heeded, or even surpassed, that goal. These are the five states with the highest minimum wages in the country, including the average living wage of a single person with no dependents for each according to MIT.

New York: $14.20

New Jersey: $14.13