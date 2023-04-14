These stocks have a strong record of beating earnings expectations

All eyes on Wall Street are on earnings with the season well underway. Citigroup and JPMorgan posted quarterly results that beat analysts' expectations on Friday. Higher interest rates lifted revenue to record levels at JPMorgan, while personal banking revenue leapt at Citi. Shares of both banks popped higher. Next week, major companies including Goldman Sachs and Netflix will report their earnings, with perhaps most of the attention dedicated to banks in light of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse last month. But some firms have a track record of significantly outperforming expectations — and that could be the case for this earnings season, too. For this list, CNBC Pro used FactSet data to scan the S & P 500 for companies that meet the following characteristics: They've beaten analysts' expectations for earnings per share by a median of at least 3% over five years. Their stocks average a gain of at least 0.5% on earnings day. The companies have also beaten analysts' expectations at least 75% of the time over five years. Johnson & Johnson has been in the news in recent weeks after settling a lawsuit over claims that the company's baby powder and other talc products caused cancer for $8.9 billion. Historically, the stock has gained 0.78% on earnings day, but what's more impressive is the company's average five-year beat rate of 100%. The pharmaceutical giant is expected to report on April 18. JNJ YTD mountain Johnson and Johnson has a history of beating analyst estimates a staggering 100% of the time. W.R. Berkley , a commercial line insurance firm, also made the list. The company has defied analysts' estimates by 16.3% over five years. On average, shares gain about 0.57% on earnings day. Over five years, W.R. Berkley has trounced analysts' expectations 85% of the time. Shares are down roughly 15% from the start of 2023. The company will post its latest quarterly results on April 20 . Morgan Stanley also performs well on earnings news, and a beat could be in the cards if the results of its peers JPMorgan and Citi are any indication. Morgan Stanley's results are coming out at a time when investors' are focused on banks and their ability to handle inflows of deposits in response to a broader liquidity crisis. Over five years, Morgan Stanley has beaten Wall Street's expectations by a median of nearly 14% over five years. Shares pop an average of 0.9% on the day the bank issues its results. The bank has beaten analysts' expectations 85% of the time in five years. Morgan Stanley's shares are up more than 2% in 2023, and the bank is due to report on April 19. MS YTD mountain Morgan Stanley will have a special amount of investor focus as the broader field of bank stocks navigate earnings after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Home construction giant D.R. Horton follows closely behind, beating analysts' EPS estimates by about 11% over a five-year period. Shares rise about 1.7% on earnings day, and has also beaten analyst estimates 90% of the time. This year, shares have added 10%. The homebuilder posts results on April 20 .