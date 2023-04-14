This maker of CPAP machines can gain market share as rival deals with a recall, Mizuho says

An ongoing product recall for one of ResMed's top competitors opens up a big opportunity for the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) equipment maker, according to Mizuho. Analyst Anthony Petrone initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating and a price target of $255 per share, implying upside of 12.6% from Thursday's close. Philips Respironics, a rival CPAP hardware maker, is still contending with a 2021 recall of its products, leaving the door open for ResMed to grow its market share, Petrone said. "In aggregate, we see RMD settling at nearly ~60% permanent sleep device share, up from ~50%, as a result of the extended Philips CPAP recall," Petrone wrote on Thursday. Petrone added that ResMed has maintained its market share from a decline in Philips for longer than expected. "Our market model sized the US total market at $3.5bn today with a path to $6bn over the next 3-4 years," he said. RMD YTD mountain RMD in 2023 Mizuho pointed toward proprietary survey data that indicated pent-up demand and a rebound in U.S. volume. ResMed shares are up about 8.5% this year, slightly outperforming the S & P 500. Over the past year, though, it's down more than 3%. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.