Treasury yields hold steady as investors digest inflation data, await bank earnings

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

At 4:28 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury was trading at 3.443% after falling by less than one basis point. The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by less than one basis point to 3.9707%.

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as investors assessed the latest economic data, which indicated that inflationary pressures could be easing, and braced themselves for earnings season.

Investors digested this week's key inflation data, including Thursday's producer price index report for March which declined by 0.5% on a monthly basis. Economists previously surveyed by Dow Jones had expected the PPI print to come in flat.

This came after the latest consumer price index reading was published Wednesday. It showed that prices rose by 0.1% in March, slightly less than the 0.2% anticipated by economists, according to a Dow Jones survey.

As the data suggested that inflation is easing, many investors now believe the Fed could pause interest rate hikes sooner.

In recent weeks, Fed officials had indicated that rate increases could be halted soon, but that further hikes were also still on the table and might be necessary to cool the economy.

Investors are also awaiting the start of earnings season. They will be paying especially close attention to reports form the banking sector, which has had a tumultuous start to the year. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi are slated to post earnings on Friday.

Also on Friday, retail sales figures for March are due, as is the preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment report.