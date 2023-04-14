Wells Fargo shares rise after bank's first quarter profit and revenue top the Street

Wells Fargo reported growing profits Friday as the bank benefited from higher interest rates, despite building up loan loss reserves.

Here's how the bank did compared with Refinitiv estimates:

Earnings per share: $1.23 per share GAAP versus 90 cents a year ago and $1.13 expected.

Revenue: $20.73 billion versus $20.08 billion expected.

The bank's shares were up more than 3% in premarket trading after the earnings report.

Wells Fargo increased its net income by more than 30% to nearly $5 billion in the first quarter from a year ago. The bank said its net interest income, what it makes lending money minus what it pays out to customers, increased 45% on the back of soaring interest rates.

"We had strong results in the first quarter including revenue growth from both the fourth quarter and a year ago, and we continued to make progress on our efficiency initiatives," CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement.