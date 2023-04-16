This is the No. 1 state for working from home, according to new research

The share of people working remotely tripled during the Covid-19 pandemic: In 2021, 17.9% of U.S. employees primarily worked remotely, up from 5.7% in 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau reports.

But that number has dwindled in recent months as more companies including Disney, Amazon and JPMorgan Chase & Co. require employees to return to the office.

As of February, 12.1% of U.S. workers reported that they are fully remote, compared to 60% of people who are on-site and 27.8% who have a hybrid arrangement, according to recent data from WFH Research. These numbers also vary across cities in the U.S.

Some places, however, are more conducive to remote, flexible work than others — that's at least according to a new report from WalletHub, which identifies the best and worst states for working from home.

The personal finance website ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia on their living and work environments using twelve metrics, including internet speed, cybersecurity and the average cost of utilities. WalletHub also considered how large and crowded homes are in each state, as well as the share of people working remotely on a full or part-time basis.