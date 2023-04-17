5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

In this article RXDX

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, April 14, 2023. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Green wave

Stocks have put together a pretty impressive run over the past few weeks, even with the collapses and chaos that rocked the banking sector last month. The Dow enters Monday on a four-week positive streak, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have each posted four winning weeks out of the past five. But now we're delving deeper into earnings season, which should offer more insight into how companies view the economy in light of recent data indicating a slowdown. Follow live market updates.

2. Earnings ahead

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

3. Yellen on rates

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2023. Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

When it comes to tightening credit availability, banks might just do the job for the Federal Reserve, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The Fed has been raising its benchmark rate since last year, seeking to cool the economy and bring down decades-high rates of inflation. But since the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month – and the ensuing turmoil in the system – there's pressure on the Fed to cool it with the rate hikes and avoid a hard landing for the economy. "Banks are likely to become somewhat more cautious in this environment," Yellen, herself a former Fed chair, said in an interview with CNN that aired over the weekend. "We already saw some tightening of lending standards in the banking system prior to that episode, and there may be some more to come."

4. Waiting in Wilmington

A person walks by Fox News signage posted on the News Corporation building in New York City, April 12, 2023 Andrew Kelly | Reuters

The keenly anticipated Dominion-Fox defamation trial was supposed to start Monday morning in Wilmington, Delaware, but the court announced Sunday evening that it would be delayed until Tuesday. A formal announcement on the delay is expected at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, and observers will be looking for clues about why the kickoff was postponed. Multiple outlets reported that the two sides were involved in late settlement talks. Dominion is suing Fox Corp. and its cable networks for $1.6 billion for airing false claims that the voting machine company helped rig the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump. Fox has pushed back on the claims, saying it is protected by the First Amendment.

5. Big pharma deal

Newly built Merck research facility located at 213 E Grand Ave in South San Francisco. JasonDoiy | iStock Unreleased | Getty Images