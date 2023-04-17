5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

- Goldman Sachs, Tesla and Netflix lead this week's earnings slate.
- The Fox-Dominion defamation trial is delayed.
- Merck agrees to buy Prometheus Biosciences.
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:
1. Green wave
Stocks have put together a pretty impressive run over the past few weeks, even with the collapses and chaos that rocked the banking sector last month. The Dow enters Monday on a four-week positive streak, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have each posted four winning weeks out of the past five. But now we're delving deeper into earnings season, which should offer more insight into how companies view the economy in light of recent data indicating a slowdown. Follow live market updates.
2. Earnings ahead
Last week was just a taste. Delta Air Lines and several big banks – including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup – kicked off earnings season Thursday and Friday, respectively. But this week brings a bigger list of top names, from a variety of industries, as companies deliver their quarterly report cards to investors. Here's this week's lineup:
- Tuesday: Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs (before the bell); Netflix, United Airlines (after the bell)
- Wednesday: Morgan Stanley (before the bell); IBM, Tesla (after the bell)
- Thursday: AT&T, Alaska Air (before the bell)
- Friday: Procter & Gamble (before the bell)
3. Yellen on rates
When it comes to tightening credit availability, banks might just do the job for the Federal Reserve, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The Fed has been raising its benchmark rate since last year, seeking to cool the economy and bring down decades-high rates of inflation. But since the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month – and the ensuing turmoil in the system – there's pressure on the Fed to cool it with the rate hikes and avoid a hard landing for the economy. "Banks are likely to become somewhat more cautious in this environment," Yellen, herself a former Fed chair, said in an interview with CNN that aired over the weekend. "We already saw some tightening of lending standards in the banking system prior to that episode, and there may be some more to come."
4. Waiting in Wilmington
The keenly anticipated Dominion-Fox defamation trial was supposed to start Monday morning in Wilmington, Delaware, but the court announced Sunday evening that it would be delayed until Tuesday. A formal announcement on the delay is expected at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, and observers will be looking for clues about why the kickoff was postponed. Multiple outlets reported that the two sides were involved in late settlement talks. Dominion is suing Fox Corp. and its cable networks for $1.6 billion for airing false claims that the voting machine company helped rig the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump. Fox has pushed back on the claims, saying it is protected by the First Amendment.
5. Big pharma deal
Merck is looking to beef up its immunology offerings with a $10.8 billion deal to buy Prometheus Biosciences. The $200-a-share agreement represents a 75% premium to where Prometheus stock closed Friday. Shares of Prometheus surged about 70% in premarket trading Monday. The deal will also give Merck access to an experimental treatment for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, which the company believes could end up making billions of dollars. "We've been watching their clinical development program for a while," Merck CEO Robert Davis told Reuters.
