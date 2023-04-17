LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets mixed as Wall Street's earnings season continues
Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday, as Wall Street looks ahead to another major earnings week, including the likes of Charles Schwab, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.
The quarterly earnings reports would shed light into the overall health of the financial sector in the U.S. following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and how that would shape the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening cycle.
China's gross domestic product report is slated to be released on Tuesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting to see a 4% rise year-on-year for the first quarter of 2023, higher than the final quarter of last year. That would mark the biggest rise in nearly a year.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.2% higher, extending its performance from its weekly gain of 1.98%, with all 11 sectors finishing higher.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was 0.22% higher, while the Topix saw a gain of 0.32%. South Korea's Kospi was down 0.11%, while the Kosdaq fell 0.18%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures are pointing to a lower open.
U.S. stocks ended Friday's trading session all lower as the market entered its earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average about 0.42%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.21% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.35% to end the week
Chicago Fed President: Latest economic data shows inflation moving in 'right direction,' but there's still ways to go
While the latest batch of economic data shows positive developments on the inflation front, Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said the central bank's job is not over just yet.
"When you see the producer prices coming in as big negative numbers and you see these negatives on retail sales, you don't want to overreact to short-run news, but it feels like that's moving in the right direction," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Friday to Steve Liesman.
Goolsbee, who succeeded Charles Evans in the president role earlier this year, is a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets the federal funds rate.
Consumer sentiment improves, but 1-year inflation expectations rise
Consumer sentiment is improving in April, according to a University of Michigan survey, but Americans are also expecting high inflation over the next year.
The Index for Consumer Sentiment came in at 63.5 for its preliminary April reading, above the 62.0 reading for last month. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected the index to stay the same.
But on the negative side, 1-year inflation expectations rose to 4.6% in April from 3.6% in March.
"Uncertainty over short-run inflation expectations continues to be notably elevated, indicating that the recent volatility in expected year-ahead inflation is likely to continue. The bumpiness in inflation expectations is limited to the short run as long-run inflation expectations remained remarkably stable," Survey of Consumers director Joanne Hsu said in a press release.
Retail sales decline more than expected
Advanced retail sales data signaled that consumer spending slowed in March as shoppers faced mounting recession fears and turmoil in the banking sector.
An advanced reading of retail sales showed a decline by 1% in March, greater than the 0.5% fall expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones.
The figure marked the weakest month-over-month reading since November.
Retail sales excluding autos fell 0.8% versus the 0.4% expected by analysts.
