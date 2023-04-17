Asia markets mixed as Wall Street's earnings season continues

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MARCH 7, 2023 - The Oriental Pearl Tower, Shanghai Tower, Jinmao Tower and World Financial Center are seen on Lujiazui Street, Shanghai, China, March 7, 2023.

Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday, as Wall Street looks ahead to another major earnings week, including the likes of Charles Schwab, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

The quarterly earnings reports would shed light into the overall health of the financial sector in the U.S. following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and how that would shape the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening cycle.

China's gross domestic product report is slated to be released on Tuesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting to see a 4% rise year-on-year for the first quarter of 2023, higher than the final quarter of last year. That would mark the biggest rise in nearly a year.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.2% higher, extending its performance from its weekly gain of 1.98%, with all 11 sectors finishing higher.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was 0.22% higher, while the Topix saw a gain of 0.32%. South Korea's Kospi was down 0.11%, while the Kosdaq fell 0.18%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures are pointing to a lower open.