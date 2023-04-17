UK identifies several areas to scour for vital rare earth metals in push for minerals sovereignty

Pembrokeshire, Wales was one of the areas recognized by the British Geological Survey to be prospective for critical raw materials.

Several large swathes of the U.K. on Monday were identified as prospective sites to search for critical raw materials, reflecting the country's push to deliver a domestic supply of rare earth minerals that are seen as crucial for a clean energy transition.

A report, published by the British Geological Survey, found eight areas across the country that have the right geology to be prospective for critical raw materials such as lithium and graphite.

Critical raw materials are economically important minerals and can be used to make the batteries and semiconductors that are vital to the global shift away from fossil fuels.

Some of the regions identified as "particularly worthy" of further investigation include parts of the Scottish Highlands, areas in mid-County Tyrone in Northern Ireland, northwest Wales and Pembrokeshire, parts of Cumbria in England and southwest England.

The report was produced on behalf of the government-funded Critical Minerals Intelligence Centre, the country's first-ever center established to collect and analyze information on the supply of critical minerals.

The mapping of these prospective areas for critical raw materials represents one of the first steps in the U.K. government's critical minerals strategy. The aim of which is to make the country more resilient to critical mineral supply chain disruption by fueling the growth of domestic capability.

Authors of the report highlighted that the identification of an area as prospective does not necessarily indicate it will be targeted for exploration and mining.

They also note the analysis focuses on geological evidence and does not consider possible development constraints or other societal or environmental factors.