European markets set for positive start ahead of more Wall Street earnings

European markets are heading for a higher open Monday as investors look ahead to a major earnings week on Wall Street that will shed more light on the state of the U.S. economy.

U.S. financials are in focus at the start of the week, with Charles Schwab reporting quarterly earnings on Monday, Bank of America on Tuesday and Morgan Stanley on Wednesday. Investors have been keeping a close eye on the banking sector after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last month spurred a liquidity crisis.

Wall Street futures ticked higher on Sunday, while Asia-Pacific traded mixed overnight.