Since June, Feds have seized nearly $1 billion in goods tied to forced labor

Inside these boxes: Approximately $20 million worth of detained solar panels by U.S. Customs & Border Protection over suspected ties to forced labor. CNBC

This is not just a supply chain security issue ... it is an economic security issue for the country. AnnMarie Highsmith Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Trade, U.S. Customs & Border Protection

Highsmith told CNBC that Chinese authorities make doing business in the country even more challenging. "The Chinese government has taken steps to obfuscate those supply chains and prevent businesses from learning [about] the conditions under which the products are manufactured," Highsmith said. "So if you're going into China you have an extra layer of risk to work against." Highsmith's message to American businesses: "know your supply chain." But it isn't that easy. Surprisingly, the most recent CBP data shows that in terms of value, the majority of shipments detained since last summer were not sent from China. Shipments coming directly from China represented about $80 million worth of goods, while Malaysia accounted for $461 million and Vietnam accounted for $370 million. CBP officials told CNBC those shipments were stopped because the goods were believed to have been made with raw materials from the Uyghur region. To date, only about a third of those detained shipments, amounting to 1,090, have been released.

Shipping containers lie stacked on a ship docked at the Port Newark Container Terminal, Newark, New Jersey. Getty Images

Both the Biden and Trump administrations have amped up economic and trade pressure on China. The White House under President Joe Biden is currently reviewing the penalties imposed under former President Donald Trump, who levied a raft of tariffs on Chinese goods in an effort to bolster U.S.-made goods During CNBC's recent visit to the port, 916 40-foot-long shipping containers filled with merchandise worth about $60 million were under investigation, said CBP Assistant Port Director Ed Fox. "UFLPA allows us to presume [goods] were produced with forced labor, and therefore they'd be excluded from the United States," said Fox. "So now, [after receiving a detention notice], the importer has to go back through their entire supply chain, and they have to prove that it was not produced with forced labor." In addition to $20 million worth of solar panels in lockdown, there was also a 40-foot container filled with bags of xanthan gum – a common food additive used in toothpaste and ice cream – and $15 million worth of vinyl floor tiles. Textiles are a big category, too. "The cotton commodity coming out of the Xinjiang region has typically been tied to forced labor," Fox told CNBC.

Top categories detained, since June 2022 Electronics ($841.2 million) Apparel, footwear, textiles ($29.6 million) Industrial and manufacturing materials ($39.1 million) Agricultural products ($12.4 million) Source: CBP data

How Customs tracks merchandise

"It's a combination of intelligence, information that's gathered from a variety of sources, all feeding into our expert cargo targeting systems," said Fox. In some cases, he said goods are sent to a lab for more tests. CNBC followed T-shirts from a well-known designer fashion label that were sent to a lab in Newark, New Jersey, to undergo analysis.

A scientist at a U.S. Customs & Border Protection lab in Newark, New Jersey, cuts a T-shirt from a well-known designer fashion label with scissors for testing. CNBC

First, a scientist cut samples of the shirts. Then, she examined the fibers under a microscope to see if they were made from cotton. Next, the shirts were sent out to a private lab overseas for isotope analysis that can determine whether the cotton was grown in the Xinjiang region. "We really have to drill down into the chemical makeup of cotton," said Stephen Cassata, senior science officer at CBP. "It creates kind of a fingerprint for that particular region." The isotope analysis is so precise that scientists can pinpoint the exact geographic location of where the cotton originated from – from one side of a river to the other side of a river, according to Cassata.

During CNBC's port visit, a 40-foot shipping container full of floor tiles (white boxes) was detained by U.S. Customs & Border Protection over suspected ties to forced labor. CNBC

CBP asked CNBC not to reveal the names of any corporation that had items detained because the information was protected by the Trade Secrets Act, which says disclosing it could impact CBP's ability to enforce the law as well as the company's reputation. Officials sent detention notices to the manufacturers, explaining that merchandise was being held. The companies then had 30 days to come back to CBP and prove that the items were produced without forced labor. While a company works to prove it's not in violation of the new law, it's faced with another cost: storage fees. If the company cannot prove within a 30-day period that its products have no ties to forced labor, then the products are either destroyed or reexported and will incur extra fees.

Uncertainty for companies