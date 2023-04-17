How Steve Eisman of ‘The Big Short’ is playing this tough market

Steve Eisman of "The Big Short" fame said Monday that he remains cautious in this fluid macroeconomic environment, and is keeping his powder dry by parking cash in short-term Treasurys. "You don't need to be a hero at this point. I think you have to wait," Eisman said on CNBC's " Squawk Box." "On the margin, we've tried to raise some cash. We've put some clients into three months Treasurys. We're thinking about eventually buying some corporate bonds. We're quite cautious. We're quite diversified at this point." Short-term Treasury yields have skyrocketed over the past year amid the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes, sending the three-month rate above 5% for the first time since 2007. Eisman, senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, believes it's still unclear if the Fed will win the inflation battle despite recent data showing easing price pressures. He said the central bank will keep its word and leave rates elevated for longer. "I think what the 10-year [Treasury] is telling you [is] that the market thinks that the Fed's going to cut rates. I actually think that's wrong," Eisman said. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell "has said you're gonna have rates higher for longer. At this point I take him at his word. I think he's petrified of what happened to Volcker when Volcker stopped raising rates [and] inflation resurged." The Fed's latest median forecast calls for one more rate hike in 2023, and Powell has said that "participants don't see rate cuts this year." Over the past year or so, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate nine times for a total of 4.75 percentage points, the fastest pace of tightening since the early 1980s. Eisman shot to fame by betting against subprime mortgage loans before the 2008 financial crisis, as chronicled in Michael Lewis' "The Big Short" and the subsequent Oscar-winning movie based on the book. The widely-followed investor previously said the easy days of buying tech stocks to beat the market are over.