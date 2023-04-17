CNBC Investing Club

In the Microsoft vs. Google battle for AI search, we opt to own both stocks — here's why

thumbnail
Paulina Likos
Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Alphabet Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on February 2.
Marlena Sloss | Bloomberg | Getty Images

After decades of nearly unfettered dominance, Google search is facing growing competition from Microsoft's (MSFT) new artificial intelligence-powered Bing — an increasingly real threat that has caused us to reevaluate our position in parent company Alphabet (GOOGL).