Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Monday

My top 10 things to watch Monday, April 17 1. Is Microsoft's new AI-powered Bing search engine the way to go? The New York Times reports Google engineers went into a panic after they learned Samsung may be considering switching. Working on new search capabilities. Alphabet (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai on "60 Minutes" last night, talking artificial intelligence, saying what their Bard chatbot and rival ChatGPT can do is "unsettling." He said society needs to adapt. Both GOOGL and MSFT are Club holdings. 2. Alphabet shares down and Microsoft (MSFT) up. Barclays on Monday increases MSFT price target to $310 per share from $280. Keeps overweight (buy) rating. The analysts see spending stabilization. Morgan Stanley still bullish on GOOGL; reiterates $135 per share price target and in-line (hold) rating. The analysts see the company benefitting from AI-driven e-commerce and online ad innovation. 3. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq saw a relatively flat open after stumbling on Friday despite strong earnings from Club holding Wells Fargo (WFC) and others. Another big week ahead for quarterly reports: Club names Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday, Morgan Stanley (MS) on Wednesday and Procter & Gamble (PG) on Friday. In my Sunday column , I talked about what I want to see before putting some of our newly raised cash to work in the market. 4. Bunch of firms raises price targets on JPMorgan (JPM) after Friday's best-of-the-best earnings. Bank of America to $158; Wells Fargo analysts to $165; Piper Sandler to $151. RBC say earning-per-share (EPS) for banks much better than expected. On Monday, Charles Schwab (SCHW), a brokerage under pressure since last month's Silicon Valley Bank failure delivers a better-than-expected quarterly EPS. Deposits stable. 5. Merck (MRK) announces a deal to buy Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) for $10.8 billion. The purchase price reflects a 75% premium to RXDX's close on Friday. Premarket Monday, much of that upside is being reflected. Prometheus is a biotech that works on targeting autoimmune diseases. The CEOs of both companies are on "Mad Money" tonight. 6. JPMorgan analysts liked Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy's annual shareholder letter. Sees Jassy's commentary as incrementally more positive. We were less sanguine after Thursday's letter and CNBC interview. We would like Amazon to take a page out of Mark Zuckerberg’s cost-cutting playbook at Meta Platforms (META). Both Club holdings. 7. Barclays increases price target on Club holding Foot Locker (FL) to $43 per share from $40. We think the company is getting much better under CEO Mary Dillon's "Lace Up" turnaround strategy. Dillion is a proven winner. Former CEO of Ulta Beauty (ULTA). 8. Club holding Palo Alto Networks (PANW): Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note PANW is solidifying market leadership in cloud security. Large installed base and best in class. Continued investment in Innovation. Not discounting much at all. Palo Alto Networks was our single buy last week: 25 more shares . We now own 250 shares of PANW, about a 1.8% weighting in our portfolio to 1.8%. 9. Barclays lowers Tesla (TSLA) price target to $230 per share from $275 because of profit margins. The EV maker reports Wednesday. Wedbush, of course, worries about margins. 10. General Motors (GM) lowers price target by $1-per-share to $45 at Barclays. Keeps equal weight (hold) rating. The analysts set a "low bar" for GM's quarter, which is out April 25. Barclays also pretty negative on Club holding Ford (F) head of quarter, which is out May 2. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

