Morgan Stanley stock strategist who called the bear market says we are 'far from out of the woods'

The bear market still has at least one more big drop for stocks left to go, according to Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist. The S & P 500 has gained in four of the past five weeks and is up more than 7% year to date. The benchmark index is also trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages, lending support to some investors' belief that the bear market might be nearing its end. .SPX YTD mountain The S & P 500 has rallied in 2023. But Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson thinks that's a mistake, saying in a note to clients on Monday that the latest upward move in stocks is already showing signs of strain and could soon reverse. One key area of concern is that the S & P 500 has exhibiting its worst breadth since at least 2005. "We think the recent collapse in breadth is the market's way of warning us we are far from out of the woods with this bear market," Wilson wrote, referring to a common market yardstick that measures the percentage of stocks rising or falling in price. That weak breadth could could be susceptible to higher interest rates, if stubborn inflation forces the Federal Reserve to keep tightening policy and causes a sudden reversal in stocks, Wilson said. The change could come "gradually, then suddenly," the strategist said. Wilson was one of the Wall Street strategists to warn of a coming decline for stocks in late 2021 and then successfully called out bear market rallies over the past year, consistently staying cautious on stocks during multiple head-fakes in 2022. Two other concerns for stocks, according to Wilson, is that earnings estimates are still too high and that there are signs of a credit crunch emerging in the aftermath of the collapse of two regional banks in March. "Our contention is that the major averages are hanging around current levels due mostly to their defensive/high quality characteristics and lower back-end rates. However, that should not necessarily be viewed as a signal that all is well. On the contrary, the gradual deterioration in the growth outlook continues, which means even these large cap indices are at risk of a sudden fall," Wilson wrote. — CNBC's Michael Bloom and Christopher Hayes contributed to this report.