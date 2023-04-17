The rally in big stock indexes hasn't spread to the broader market yet

Looking at the fundamentals, it's hard to figure out whether the near-term outlook is bullish or bearish. It seems just as murky if you're a technician. While Friday's close was disappointing, the S & P 500 is an uptrend and is now at its highest level since mid-February. Indeed, the S & P is only 1% from its high for the year, which it hit Feb. 2 at 4,179. That's the good news. The bad news: The breadth of the market could use some improvement. For large-cap stocks, breadth has generally been on a modest uptrend. More stocks have been advancing than declining in the last few weeks. Technology stocks underperformed last week, but there have been impressive gains in cyclicals (industrials, materials, energy) as well as defensive stocks (health care, consumer staples). What's it all mean? With the S & P up 0.8% last week to the highest level since mid-February, the correction in tech and the move up in other sectors "was more rotation than correction," Frank Gretz, technical analyst at Wellington Shields, observed in a note to clients Friday. .SPX YTD line S & P 500 year to date Unfortunately, much of the market is still not in a decisive long-term uptrend. Another way to look at breadth is to look at the number of stocks above their 200-day moving average, a long-term trend indicator. The S & P 500 spent much of 2022 below that important indicator, but at 4,137 is now 4.7% above that 200-day moving average. But individual stocks in an uptrend are not as plentiful as they may seem. In early January, 74% of the S & P 500 stocks were above their 200-day moving average. That was cut in half, to 36%, during the height of the banking crisis in mid-March. It's now back to 56%. That is moving in the right direction, but it still means a little less than half of the stocks in the S & P are still not above their 200-day moving averages. Unfortunately, mid- and small-cap stocks are faring even worse, notably underperforming the S & P 500 since the banking crisis. "The lack of outperformance on the part of mid- and small-cap stocks is suggestive of investors' lack of risk appetite and continues to be a warning sign for the current market environment," Lowry, the nation's oldest technical analysis service, said in a note to clients over the weekend. The lack of a truly broad advance has not stopped the bulls, who tend to look at the advances in the indexes, and pay particular attention when the S & P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average exhibit an uptrend. Indeed, Julian Emanuel, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, issued a call to action for the bulls over the weekend, claiming it was time to dust off what he called the "Pause Playbook," a bullish call based on "markets pricing a final May hike, inflation cooling, and Recession now in the Fed's base case," noting that the S & P "reliably" rallies 12 months after the Fed begins to pause.