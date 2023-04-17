Treasury yields mixed as investors weigh economic outlook, await bank earnings

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Monday as investors assessed the outlook for the U.S. economy after last week's economic data suggested inflation could be easing and as bank earnings season continues.

At 4:11 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was down by less than a basis point to 3.5166%. The 2-year Treasury yield remained above 4% and was trading at 4.1139% after rising by over one basis point.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

The 2-year Treasury yield breached the key 4% level on Friday even though data published throughout the week indicated that inflationary pressures could be easing.

That included March's consumer inflation report, which reflected a smaller than expected increase of 0.1% on a monthly basis. Also last week, the latest producer price index reading showed that wholesale prices fell by 0.5% in March.

That prompted many investors to hope that a pause of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes was imminent. The central bank had previously hinted that if data suggested a cooling of the economy, rate increases may be halted shortly.

However, speaking at the Graybar National Training Conference on Friday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said inflation remained too high and monetary policy needed to be tightened further.

Investors are also looking ahead to fresh quarterly earnings data from Wall Street, with Charles Schwab due to report on Monday, followed by Bank of America and Morgan Stanley later in the week. Last month, turmoil in the banking sector led to a volatile few weeks for U.S. Treasurys.