Anti-abortion group asks Supreme Court to keep mifepristone restrictions

An anti-abortion group on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to keep restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone in place while the battle over the medication's legal status plays out.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday temporarily blocked those restrictions until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday in response to an emergency request from the Justice Department and Danco Laboratories, the company that distributes mifepristone.

The Justice Department and Danco also asked the Supreme Court to review the case on an expedited schedule and make a judgement before its summer recess. The high court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, could decide at any time how to proceed with the case.

The group, the Alliance Defending Freedom, asked the Supreme Court, should the justices decide to take the case, to look into whether an 1873 law called the Comstock Act bans mail delivery of mifepristone. The anti-abortion organization also said the court should consider whether the FDA properly approved mifepristone in 2000 if it takes the case.

Mifepristone, used in combination with a drug called misoprostol, is the most common method to terminate a pregnancy in the U.S., accounting for about half of all abortions. If the lower court rulings against mifepristone ultimately stand, access to abortion could face restrictions even in some states where the procedure remains legal.

Attorneys with the Alliance Defending Freedom accused the FDA of illegally rolling back restrictions on mifepristone over the years. The organization represents a coalition of doctors who oppose abortion called the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine.

Former FDA officials, the pharmaceutical industry, 23 U.S. states, hundreds of members of Congress and leading medical associations all strongly dispute those claims. They say the FDA determined mifepristone was safe and effective based on a rigorous scientific review, and its decision regulating the medication falls well within its authority granted by Congress.

The former FDA officials and a coalition of drug companies that include Pfizer , in a separate briefs to the Supreme Court, warned that the lower court rulings restricting mifepristone would deliver a severe blow to the FDA's regulatory powers and chill research, development and investment in new medications.

Federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. Northern District of Texas earlier this month suspended the FDA's approval of mifepristone and every subsequent action the agency had taken to ease access to the medication.