Art Cashin says the next two weeks are critical for markets, outlines the bear case

Art Cashin said traders should closely watch how the next two weeks will play out, as they will be "absolutely critical." Markets have remained relatively resilient despite last month's regional banking crisis. However, Cashin warned that ongoing macroeconomic concerns could cause stocks to break down as investors head into the busiest stretch of earnings season. "The market is enjoying a note of relative calm and the volume has been pretty light. The VIX traded below 17. It's astounding. It's as if everyone has gone into a bit of a trance," Cashin told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Tuesday. The Cboe Volatility index , which gauges fear levels on Wall Street via the options market, typically shoots higher during tense times. Said Cashin: "And when the market is that calm is when people do all the standard things. You buy every dip, you trade on all the old axioms. And that's what I think we're seeing here. I don't think it's so much new money. I think it's cash on the sidelines saying, 'Well, what was I worried about it? Nothing's really that bad.' But I would say the next few weeks may be critical." The UBS Financial Services' director of floor operations pointed out several risks that remain on the horizon, including the likelihood of continued fallout in the banking sector, and any weakness in tech earnings. Investors should also closely watch data from tax season, as well as any ongoing delays in raising the debt ceiling. Additionally, investors are exiting a seasonally strong month for markets in April. "I think the next two weeks could be absolutely critical to the market," Cashin said.