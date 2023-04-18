CNBC Investing Club

China's economy is on the rebound — and that's good news for 3 of the Club's consumer stocks

Paulina Likos
Wynn Macau casino resort in Macau, China.
Jerome Favre | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Robust consumer spending helped China's economy grow by the fastest rate in a year last quarter — a development we've long been preparing the Club portfolio to capitalize on.