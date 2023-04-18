CNBC Pro Talks: Meet a fund manager who bet on A.I. five years ago

As tech emerges as a 2023 bright spot, join CNBC's Steve Sedgwick as he asks Ben Rogoff of Polar Capital how to invest in this segment of the market. The investment manager set up a fund focused on artificial intelligence a full 5 years ago — well before AI was on every investor's lips. He'll talk with Steve about this year's hot topic and different ways to get a piece of AI as an asset. He'll also discuss Big Tech versus small-cap stocks, and topics including cybersecurity, electric vehicles, cloud computing and more. Rogoff has more than 25 years of investing experience. He joined Polar Capital in 2003. He's the lead manager of the Polar Capital Technology Trust, and fund manager of the Polar Capital Global Technology Fund and the Automation and Artificial Intelligence Fund. The funds' top holdings include chip giants as well as software and other tech stocks such as Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Microsoft and Apple . Submit your questions here. Click here to join CNBC Pro Talks on Wednesday, April 19 at 12 p.m. BST / 7:00 p.m. SGT / 7 a.m. ET. Learn more from our previous Pro Talks: Is Nvidia's valuation justified? One bullish fund manager gives two reasons to own the stock 'Data is the new oil': investor picks one stock to play the trend Investor says tech has yet to bottom — and reveals the mega-cap stocks to avoid Related coverage from Pro: Here's where to invest $10,000 right now, according to the pros A less obvious area in A.I. could be an $11 billion opportunity, Bernstein says — and names 4 stocks Bank of America just added this global stock with 60% upside to its top ideas list

