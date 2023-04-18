Stock futures are flat as investors digest the latest round of earnings: Live updates

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the opening bell, January 4, 2019 in New York City. Following a strong December jobs report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 350 points at the open on Friday morning. In a television interview on Friday morning, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said he believes there is 'no recession in sight.'

Stock futures were flat Tuesday night as traders weighed the latest round of earnings.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 26 points, or 0.08%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.05%. Nasdaq 100 futures inched downward by 0.1%.

The overnight action follows a day of choppy trading. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 ticked higher by 0.09%, while the Dow slipped 0.03%, or 10.55 points. The Nasdaq Composite inched downward by 0.04%.



The first earnings season since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has occupied most of Wall Street's attention, with Bank of America and Goldman Sachs among the names reporting quarterly results on Tuesday.

In tech, streaming giant Netflix disappointed investors after pushing back plans to more strictly clamp down on password sharing, although the company beat Wall Street expectations on earnings per share.

Still, markets have to contend with looming macroeconomic headwinds after the broader field of companies report quarterly results. Inflation and the prospect of further tightening from the Federal Reserve will return to center stage.

"The market continues to show resiliency amid a sense of relief that the recent banking crisis didn't lead to a broader systemic failure, which has been reinforced by better-than-expected Q1/23 earnings in the biggest bank," Canaccord Genuity analyst Tony Dwyer said in a Tuesday note.

In the week ahead, electric vehicle giant Tesla will report quarterly results after the closing bell on Wednesday. KeyCorp, American Express and AT&T are slated to post results Thursday morning.