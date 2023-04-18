UAE, Qatar set to restore diplomatic ties and reopen embassies after bitter feud

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates and Qatar are moving toward restoring diplomatic ties and reopening embassies in each other's countries, just over two years after the lifting of a blockade on Qatar that encapsulated bitter political discord between the two and in the wider Gulf region.

"Work is underway between the Qatari and Emirati teams to reopen the respective embassies as soon as possible, exact date to be announced upon the finalization of the process," Qatar's International Media Office told CNBC in a statement.

The deal to end the three-and-a-half-year political and economic blockade of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain took place in January of 2021, with states vowing to restore relations for the benefit of the region.

The UAE expressed similar aims in a statement from a government official.

"The UAE's foreign policy is primarily focused on building bridges, economic cooperation and regional deescalation. Since the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration in January 2021, the UAE has restored relations with the State of Qatar, with several visits occurring between the two countries, which included discussions on the further development of relations and of jointly achieving greater mutual prosperity and progress for the two countries and wider region," the statement said.

"At present, the activation of diplomatic ties, which will include the reopening of embassies, is under process between both countries."