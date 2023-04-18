Why the pros say there's still a lot of upside to Johnson & Johnson after earnings beat

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Johnson & Johnson 's latest quarterly results. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the health-care giant as its shares fell 2.8% on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson posted first-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue that beat expectations , but dialed back its sales guidance for its pharmaceutical business. Johnson & Johnson is currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.
