$70 billion Los Angeles retirement plan says higher rates may 'change everything' and portfolio moves are coming

A year into the most significant period of Federal Reserve rate hikes in decades, you might think investors had already cemented their investment portfolio strategies for a higher interest rate world. But some of the biggest investors are making, or first planning, some of their biggest moves now.

Count the largest county retirement plan in the U.S. among the list of elite investors planning to bulk up on bonds as a result of the higher interest rate environment. That was the message delivered by Jonathan Grabel, chief investment officer for the Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) at CNBC's Sustainable Returns virtual event on Wednesday. And he says a coming portfolio reallocation process will have big implications for the markets and economy.

"I think that the changing market environment with higher rates potentially changes everything, it changes how we think about allocation," Grabel told CNBC's Frank Holland. This summer, the LACERA CIO said, the pension plan — which invests on behalf of 180,000 active and former workers in LA County and has roughly $70 billion in assets — will "revisit" its strategic asset allocation, he said.

As the pension giant seeks an overall return of 7%, Grabel said the summer review will consider changes to its stock, bonds, real estate and real assets allocations. "To the extent we can get there [7%] and can get more through safer fixed-income investments it might change the amount of capital we have in riskier complex equity-like investments."

LACERA isn't alone among big investors talking about how the higher interest rates are changing portfolio allocation decisions, especially when it comes to private market equity and alternative investments. Fellow California pension giant CalSTRS is making a bigger move into bonds, according to a Wall Street Journal report from earlier this month. "Bonds are back," CalSTRS investment chief Chris Ailman told the Journal.

According to LACERA's 2022 annual report, its investments were split between roughly $24 billion in public equities, $19 billion in bonds, $13 billion in private equity, $6 billion in real estate, $4 billion in hedge funds and $1 billion in real assets.

Last year was the first in the prior three fiscal years that the pension fund's investment portfolio lost money. While it still managed to outperform its benchmark, returns fell well short of its actuarial assumptions for a 7% return.

The net investment loss for fiscal year 2022 was approximately $1.5 billion, a decrease of $17.1 billion from the 2021 fiscal year, when the net investment gain was $15.6 billion, and which it attributed to "challenging market conditions in the first half of 2022, including war in Europe, high inflation, and an economic slowdown in China."

By contrast, investment returns of 25.2% in 2021 were far ahead of the 7% percent, which LACERA attributed to the strong performance from global equity and private equity assets.

A shift to more fixed income among top investors will flow through to the "whole economy," Grabel said. "We are mindful of that as investors have less in risky assets it changes how corporations allocation capital," he said.

"That really raises the demand and need and requirement for boards focused on excellence, and where access to capital is," he added at the CNBC event focused on sustainability and investing.

LACERA was not scheduled for one of its formal three- to five-year portfolio reviews this summer, which was last completed in 2021, and included the creation of new asset allocation buckets.

More bonds does not mean more 60-40 portfolios

This does not necessarily mean a shift back to the 60-40 stocks/bonds approach that had been left for dead in the years of high stock market returns and ultra-low interest rates.

While that traditional investing concept has had a better year in 2023, and some investors are now backing it again, some big institutions say it is still time to ditch it, including BlackRock. In a report out this week, the BlackRock Investment Institute said the terrible returns last year for the 60-40 portfolio followed by the great returns this year should both be discounted.

"We don't see the return of a joint stock-bond bull market like we saw in the Great Moderation. That was a decades-long period of largely stable activity and inflation when most assets rallied and bonds provided diversification when stocks slumped. We think strategic allocations of five years and beyond built on these old assumptions do not reflect the new regime we're in – one where major central banks are hiking interest rates into recession to try to bring inflation down."