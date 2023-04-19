Goldman Sachs changes call on European Central Bank rate hikes as banking crisis subsides

Goldman Sachs changed its expectations for European Central Bank policy, arguing that recent data, comments from board members, and fewer concerns over the banking sector has allowed for further hawkish action.

The investment bank had lowered its expectations for the ECB's terminal policy rate to 3.5% in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year. The event sparked concerns that central banks were moving at too fast a pace and needed to take a break from increasing rates.

However, "banking tensions have receded in recent weeks as the risk of an outright U.S. banking crisis has declined sharply and European bank stock/wholesale funding measures have retraced a large proportion of their large drop in early March," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a research note Monday.

The bank now believes it will stop hiking (the so-called terminal rate) at 3.75%. The ECB's benchmark rate has been at 3% since its latest rate decision in March.

In addition, Goldman Sachs said that inflation data is still "very strong," fueling the argument for more rate hikes. Headline inflation across the euro zone dropped to 6.9% in March, according to preliminary data. In February, the headline rate stood at 8.5%.

Despite this drop, core inflation — which excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices — rose slightly from the previous month, highlighting the persistence of high prices in the region's economy.