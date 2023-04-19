India's population is on the brink of overtaking China's, UN says

People visit the Kartavya Path in the early evening in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. India has overtaken China as the world's most populous nation, according to UN data released on April 19. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The United Nations estimates India's population will be 1.4286 billion by the middle of 2023 — ahead of the 1.4257 billion it sees for mainland China's population.

The figures are now reflected in the UN's World Population Dashboard, updated on Wednesday.

The overtake has been widely-predicted as China's population growth has slowed, with the number of people last year falling for the first time since the early 1960s.

The U.N. has previously forecast China's population will decline to 1.313 billion by 2050 and fall below 800 million by 2100.

Experts have said the country's longstanding one-child policy, which was revised to two in 2016 and three in 2021, contributed to the decline.

The U.N. figures exclude the "special administrative regions" of Hong Kong, which it estimates at 7.5 million, and Macao, at 0.7 million.