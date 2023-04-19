CNBC Investing Club

These 3 Club stocks just hit their highest levels in a year. Here's where we stand on them now

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Tanks of hydrogen stand near a hydrogen electrolysis plant.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Three Club holdings — Salesforce (CRM), Linde (LIN) and Nvidia (NVDA) — just reached their highest levels of the past 12 months, which Wall Street generally views as encouraging. At the same time, however, some investors may be wondering whether hitting a new 52-week high might signal that it's time to take some profits. Here's how the Club is thinking about our positions in these three stocks that reached this juncture during Tuesday's session.