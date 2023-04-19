The most heavily short stocks on Wall Street include some biotechs and two movie chains

Traders have upped their bets against several biotech companies, including the beleaguered Novavax. Short interest in Novavax increased more than 13% to 37.8 million shares, or about 45% of the total float, between March 15-31, according to data compiled by FactSet. The float refers to the stocks available for trading. The Covid vaccine-maker raised doubts in February about its ability to stay afloat. Last week, CEO John Jacobs told Reuters it plans to slash about $50 million in costs in the first quarter — with more cuts to follow. Other biotech companies that saw growing short interest are Cassava Sciences , with a 10% increase, and Fate Therapeutics , which saw a 26% boost. That brought both names to about 30% of float. Meanwhile, bluebird bio had a 29% increase in its short interest to 26% of float. Traders were also increasingly bearish on two movie chains. Cinemark and AMC Entertainment both saw increases in their short position to 28% and 27% of their respective floats. Here are the most shorted stocks between March 15-31. All names trade on the NYSE or Nasdaq, have short positions amounting to at least 25% of their total float and have market values of at least $100 million.