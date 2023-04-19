Treasury yields rise as investors assess latest corporate earnings

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday as investors considered the latest quarterly earnings reports, including from major banks, and assessed the economic outlook.

At 4:14 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over four basis points to 3.6176%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last trading at 4.2565% after rising by close to six basis points.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.