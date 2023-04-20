CNBC Investing Club

Bed Bath & Beyond’s potential bankruptcy would create long-term growth for off-price retailer and Club holding TJX

Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
Shoppers come and go the TJ Maxx store at the Mall at Prince George's on August 17, 2022 in Hyattsville, Maryland.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Existential troubles facing Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) are creating an opportunity for Club holding TJX Companies (TJX) to take market share, which could lead to sustainable long-term growth at the off-price retailer behind the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.