Club meeting recap: Stocks fall, Emerson upgrade, Danaher readthrough

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Thursday's key moments. Stocks fall on earnings Emerson upgrade Danaher readthrough 1. Stocks fall on earnings All three major U.S. equities benchmarks fell Thursday, as the latest round of corporate earnings reports from the likes of Tesla (TSLA), American Express (AXP) and AT & T (T) weighed on stocks. The S & P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down roughly 0.5% each, dragged down by Tesla's more-than-7% decline — a move that put renewed pressure on Club holding Ford (F). The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.28%. Despite a "drumbeat" of recession concerns, Jim Cramer said Thursday, historically cyclical companies like steelmaker Nucor (NUE) and homebuilder D R Horton (DHI) reported better-than-expected earnings before the bell Thursday. 2. Emerson upgrade Analysts are warming back up to Emerson Electric (EMR) following an amicable end to the Club holding's "foolhardy" hostile takeover bid for National Instruments (NATI), Jim said. In a note to clients Thursday, Wells Fargo upgraded Emerson to overweight, or buy, from an equivalent of hold and boosted its price target to $105 per share, from $90. That represents 21.6% upside from where the stock closed Wednesday. Emerson's major portfolio reshuffling into a pure-play automation firm is largely complete, Wells Fargo said, clearing the way for the stock's "uncertainty discount" to dissipate. Jim agreed with the bank that Emerson's shares are undervalued at current levels, but cautioned that some investors may want even more clarity around management's execution strategy before stepping back in. 3. Danaher readthrough Club holding Danaher (DHR) slid more than 2% Thursday, to roughly $248.60 per share, after the life science group's German peer Sartorius (SARTF) issued disappointing first-quarter results. Sartorius saw weaker demand for its lab equipment, due to fading Covid-19 pandemic tailwinds. Thursday's knock-on reaction seems overdone and does not shake our conviction in the company. To be sure, we expect Danaher's Covid-focused business to hit a similar rough patch, but with each passing quarter its importance to the overall enterprise diminishes. "We pick companies because their managements are amazing, and over the long term I urge you to look at how Danaher has done," Jim said. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long EMR and DHR . See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.