Meta and Disney begin cutting jobs. Here's a rundown of all Club names planning major layoffs

It seems like every day there's a new layoff announcement. Six of our Club holdings have recently made the difficult decision to cut thousands of jobs in the face of a worsening economic outlook. While terrible when people lose their jobs, as investors, we view these moves as necessary to protect profits in these tough times. Companies across sectors, but particularly in tech, have been seeing slower growth in certain businesses as consumers become more cautious in the current rising interest rate and inflationary environment. Here's a breakdown of the job reduction plans from our portfolio companies that have been announced over the past 12 months. The list includes Meta Platforms (META) and Walt Disney (DIS). This week, we learned more about where both companies are making the headcount adjustments as part of their previously announced plans to rein in costs. META YTD mountain Meta's stock performance year to date. Meta began laying off some employees with technical backgrounds Wednesday as part of the 10,000 job cuts the company announced last month, which at the time also came with the decision not to fill around 5,000 additional open positions. Bloomberg reports that employees at Facebook, Instagram, Reality Labs and WhatsApp were among those being notified. The March layoff plan was in addition to the 11,000 job cuts disclosed in November. The staff changes are a cornerstone of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's commitment to his so-called year of efficiency that the company must do more with less. In a memo in March, Zuckerberg said the layoffs in tech groups would start in late April and that more would follow in others business groups in May. These staff cuts are a result of over-hiring during the Covid pandemic. Meta has also sharply cut capital and operational expenses after a period of overspending. Zuckerberg has also decided to restructure the organization to make it a leaner company that prioritizes cost management and profitability to improve financial performance. Meta shares have rallied roughly 80% since the start of the year after a devastating run in 2022. DIS YTD mountain Disney's stock performance year to date. Disney plans to cut thousands of jobs next week on its television, film, theme parks and corporate teams, according to a Bloomberg report , as part of the company's previously announced layoff targets. Back in November 2022, when Bob Iger returned as CEO, he made it clear that his top goal was getting the company back on track to improve its balance sheet by scaling back costs, restructuring divisions, and reducing the company's headcount. As part of this effort, Disney announced in February it was planning roughly 7,000 total job cuts in a series of three rounds. Along with other measures, the company hopes to reduce costs by $5.5 billion. The first round began in March and the second round was expected to start this month. Disney shares have gained 13% year to date. But they're still worth about half their 2021 all-time highs of over $200 each. GOOGL YTD mountain Alphabet's stock performance year to date. Similar to its Big Tech rivals, Alphabet (GOOGL) also overhired during the height of the pandemic to meet growing demand. But in January, Google announced it will be eliminating 12,000 jobs , or 6% of its workforce. In a memo to staff , CEO Sundar Pichai said at the time that the company made the decision to downsize after a period of rapid growth that brought about a hiring spree in recent years "for a different economic reality than the one we face today." The job cuts will allow the Google parent to "sharpen our focus, re-engineer our cost base and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities," Pichai added. Alphabet reported weaker fourth-quarter earnings results in February as companies tightened ad budgets in a slower economy. But the company is committed to investing in growth through a cost-disciplined lens, particularly in artificial intelligence, a theme that gained momentum this year after fellow Club holding Microsoft (MSFT) started investing heavily in AI. Earlier this week, the Club downgraded our Alphabet to a 2 rating due to concerns about Search losing share to a ChatGPT-integrated Bing and general uncertainty surrounding Alphabet's current antitrust case with the Department of Justice . Alphabet shares have increased about 19% year to date following sharp losses in 2022. AMZN YTD mountain Amazon's stock performance year to date. Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy announced 18,000 job cuts in early January impacting retail and recruiting operations . In March, the company said it will let go an additional 9,000 employees affecting its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud unit, advertising operations and videogame streaming platform Twitch. Jim Cramer has been vocal that Amazon's 27,000 total job cuts this year have been too low, though we are starting to think that the layoffs could be more meaningful than originally thought because the affected individuals were high earners. Amazon is trying to figure out where to reduce staff next without impacting e-commerce delivery speeds. In a recent interview with CNBC , following the release of Amazon's annual shareholder letter, Jassy said Amazon is scrutinizing budgets, analyzing the long-term potential of projects and shutting down underperforming initiatives. While encouraged by Jassy's focus on costs, we still think there's a lot more room to make cuts to rationalize its e-commerce headcount in a post-Covid world of normalizing demand and concerns about future economic growth. Amazon has increased 24% so far this year. But like its peers, the stock was plain awful last year. MSFT YTD mountain Microsoft's stock performance year to date. Microsoft said in late January it would lay off 10,000 workers, or roughly 5% of its workforce, in an effort to reduce expenses and address slower revenue growth. CEO Satya Nadella cautioned that over the next two years, the tech industry would be facing a challenging environment as the demand for its hardware and software products normalizes after the pull-forward demand from the pandemic. Microsoft's cloud unit, Azure, has experienced slower growth as corporate partners look to reduce expenses. At the same time, the market sees long-term growth potential in the company for its plans in artificial intelligence. Shares of Microsoft have risen about 20% year to date. The stock struggled in 2022. Salesforce CRM YTD mountain Salesforce's stock performance year to date. Salesforce (CRM) announced 7,000 job cuts in January while shuttering some offices as a part of its cost-cutting and restructuring plan aimed at reducing operating costs and improving margins while driving profitable growth. This plan, which is expected to run through fiscal year 2026, came after activist firm Starboard Value disclosed a stake in the company while addressing Salesforce's need to improve its profitability as sales growth slowed. The software giant was also pressured by other activist investors, including Elliott Management, a hedge fund that made a multi-billion dollar investment in the company. Elliott had been seeking board seats but later abandoned that effort last month after Salesforce co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff revealed plans to accelerate profitability growth. Shares of Salesforce have gained about 50% year to date, starting to reverse a slide that started in late 2021 and continued through 2022. Bottom line The new, tougher economic reality due to the impact of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes to combat inflation has certainly compelled a number of our Club holdings to streamline operations. Their plans, as outlined above, look to reduce headcount and put more focus on key business areas that deliver profitable growth while letting other projects that bring out less value fall by the wayside. We see these cost rationalization efforts as a way to address a short-term macro headwind that will ultimately improve each company's long-term fundamentals. When times get good again, and business trends begin to accelerate, the lower cost structure set in motion now will lead to even stronger operating leverage and higher profits in the future. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long META, DIS, GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT, CRM. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. In this photo illustration, the Meta Platforms logo is seen displayed on a smartphone and the words "Monthly subscription" and logos Facebook and Instagram. Rafael Henrique | Lightrocket | Getty Images