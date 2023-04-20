This free online paycheck withholdings tool may help you avoid a tax bill for 2023, IRS says

Sergey Mironov | Moment | Getty Images

If you had a surprise tax bill this season or your refund was smaller than expected, it may be a good time to review your paycheck withholdings. The IRS collects taxes throughout the year, typically through paycheck withholdings for W-2 employees or quarterly estimated tax payments for self-employed workers. You can expect a refund if you've overpaid or a tax bill for not paying enough. One way to help avoid a 2023 tax bill is by using the IRS paycheck withholding estimator, according to Sheneya Wilson, a certified public accountant and founder of Fola Financial in New York.

The free calculator shows how your current withholding affects your take-home pay, next year's refund or tax bill.

Review withholdings 'at least at mid-year'

Wilson tells her clients to double-check withholdings "at least at mid-year" or more often for those expecting bigger payments throughout the year. "The calculator definitely does allow taxpayers to see if they are on track," she said. However, you'll need your most recent paycheck, preferably close to your last payment date for accuracy. "With the wrong information, it can do more harm than good," Wilson said. You should skip the calculator if "your tax situation is complex," according to the IRS, such as filers with alternative minimum tax for higher earners and certain investment income.

"The biggest thing is taking an inventory of what happened last year" and making the necessary adjustments, she added.

Common reasons to change withholdings