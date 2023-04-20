Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Thursday

My top 10 things to watch Thursday, April 20 I do think after last night that Elon Musk is just trying to be Henry Ford. Price cuts at Tesla (TSLA) mean nothing. Playing for volume and installed base. Tesla's Q1 earnings per share and revenue basically matched expectations. EPS was down more than 20% from a year ago. Gross margins ex-government credits missed . Works for the car but I am not as worried about Tesla's Cybertruck because that thing seems like a Lamborghini, which I think will cost too much. It's not a mainstream product. Huge battery. A toy for Elon fanboys? Tesla shares down more than 7.5%. Ford (F), making a big push into EVs, lower early Thursday, but I still like it for the Club. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq open lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on back-to-back losses ahead of Thursday's regular session. Tesla weakness pressuring the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Initial jobless claims rose by 5,000 to 245,000 last week. While still low compared to Covid highs, those seeking unemployment benefits have been trending higher since recent lows just above 180,000 back in September. The Fed's interest rate hikes to fight inflation need to cool off the labor market so job hoppers can't keep getting more money. Dow stock American Express (AXP) down roughly 1.5% after affirming full-year guidance. Q1 adjusted EPS $2.40 versus $2.66 expected. Revenue of $14.28 billion versus nearly $14 billion estimate. Huge credit loss provision. Travel and Entertainment (T & E) revenue up 39%. Airlines up 60% (jacked up prices) Restaurants up 28%. Charges bigger. Much bigger volume. Still well below 2019. Baby boomers up 8%; Gen X up 14%; Millennials and Gen Z up 28%. Dow stock IBM (IBM) flat; quarter seems fine: beats on adjusted EPS but misses on revenue. Gross margins for the software, consulting and infrastructure divisions widened year over year . People can't seem to get excited because of the possibility that IBM may be more tied to the ups and downs in the economy then most of these analysts want. AT & T (T) cash flow looks pretty horrid in the first quarter: just $1 billion versus the $3 billion estimate. Total subscribers beat and so do net adds. Quarterly EPS muddled. Revenue missed. Shares down about 8.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) calling for a bottom for the industry, which is the key thing. I think the bottom comes from AI chips for partner Nvidia (NVDA), a Club holding. Mentioned many times. Costs five times to make chips in U.S. Nvidia, after a terrible 2022, has nearly doubled year to date. Club holding Microsoft (MSFT) price target raised at KeyBanc to $335 per share from $316. Keeps overnight (buy) rating. Survey of users is very good. Multiple price target bumps from Las Vegas Sands (LVS) after better-than-expected quarter. Shares up 4%. We think the better way to play China's post-Covid recovery, and the boost that it's bringing to Asia's gambling hotspot Macao, is Club holding Wynn Resorts (WYNN). Club stock Emerson Electric (EMR) upgraded at Wells Fargo to overweight from equal weight (buy from hold). Price target hike to $150 per share from $90. Underappreciated. Less cycle slowdown risk. $2.7 billion in shares bought. Cheap stock versus group. Commercial real estate isn't a ticking time bomb, but there are a lot of commercial real estate (CRE) bonds that come due in the next couple of years and a lot of bad space. The conversion to residential is just way too costly. Separately, real estate investment trust SL Green Realty (SLG) not bad. The major NYC office landlord sees occupancy 90.2% as of March 3. Better than the company had thought. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

