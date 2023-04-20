Luxury stocks are on a tear and now there's an index to follow the 1%

Luxury stocks are on a tear, and they are pulling away from the other 99% of the world. Birinyi Associates sees an opportunity. LVMH is the largest luxury firm in the world. Its recent earnings report was so strong the stock has broken out to an historic high. LVMH sales Fashion/leather goods: +18% Watches/jewelry: +11% Selective Retail (Sephora, etc.) +30% Sales were strong all over the world, with Europe up 24%, Japan ahead an even stronger 34%. Christian Dior, Moncler, Richemont, Hermes. All reported strong results as well. The fact that the "1%" crowd is still spending strong hasn't gone unnoticed on Wall Street. "The past year's inflation, as everyone knows, has taken a significant toll on all consumers, from the rising price of eggs to sky-high apartment rents," Jeff Rubin at Birinyi Associates said in a note Wednesday to clients. "Well, that is with the exception of the one-percenter as they have been relatively immune from the effects of inflation." Rubin and Birinyi have created two new indexes to monitor all this money: the "1% Index" that consists of 16 luxury stocks, and the "99% Index" made up of 18 stocks that is, well, where the rest of us shops. The indexes are weighted by market cap in local currency. The 1% index: LVMH Ferrari Moncler Brunello Cucinelli Burberry Hugo Boss Richemont Tapestry EssilorLuxottica Kering Christian Dior Mercedes-Benz Porsche PRADA Hermes BMW The 99% index Levi Strauss Big Lots Fast Retailing Walmart Hershey Bath & Body Works Gap Hormel Foods H & M Target Anheuser-Busch Hanesbrands Ford Ralph Lauren Gildan General Motors Foot Locker Dollar Tree No surprise, luxury has been outperforming: The 1% vs. the 99% (last 9 months) 1% index: + 34% 99% index: + 20% Source: Birinyi Associates However, up until the beginning of April, the 99% had far underperformed, up only 8%. Since the beginning of April, the 99% is making a comeback: The 1% vs. the 99% (since April 1) 1% index: + 3% 99% index: + 12% Source: Birinyi Associates What's happening? Rubin believes slow but steady progress on the inflation front is helping consumers. "The lower inflation means the dollar may be able to stretch a little further in stores," Rubin told me. The next logical step, of course, is to do what everyone on earth with an index is doing: monetize it by turning it into a series of ETFs and collect an index fee. Rubin says there are "no plans yet" to do so, but wouldn't rule it out.