Michael Schumacher's family taking legal action over A.I. interview

Michael Schumacher's family is to take legal action against a German magazine that ran an 'interview' with the seven-time world champion that was generated by artificial intelligence.

Schumacher suffered a brain injury in a skiing accident in December 2013, and his family have guarded his privacy since with updates on his recovery kept to a minimum.

The latest edition of Die Aktuelle ran a front cover with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline promising 'Michael Schumacher, the first interview'.

A strapline added: "it sounded deceptively real". Inside, it emerged the quotes had been produced by AI.

A spokesperson for the family confirmed to news agency Reuters that legal action would be taken.