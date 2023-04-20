MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million to 2020 election fraud data debunker

Michael James Lindell, also known as the My Pillow Guy, speaks before a rally for former U.S. President Donald Trump at The Farm at 95 on April 9, 2022 in Selma, North Carolina.

An arbitration panel ordered MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to pay $5 million within 30 days to a Nevada software developer for proving Lindell was wrong in his claim that certain data was related to the 2020 presidential election and purported voting machine fraud.

The panel, in its 23-page ruling issued Wednesday, said that the Robert Zeidman "proved the data Lindell LLC provided, and represented reflected information from the November 2020 election, unequivocally did not reflect November 2020 election data." Zeidman, a software developer, entered the "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge" contest in during a cyber symposium in August 2021.

The American Arbitration Association panel, which held a three-day hearing in January in the case, also said that the Lindell LLC's "failure to pay Mr. Zeidman the $5 million" offered as the stated prize of the contest "was a breach of the contract, entitling him to recover."

Lindell, who had said he believed the data revealed that China had interefered in the 2020 election in several states, called the ruling "a horrrible decision."

He also told CNBC that he will challenge the arbitration panel's decision in court.

"The evidence was from 2020," Lindell said of the data that was the subject of the contest. "This is the only guy who says it wasn't."

CNBC has requested comment from Zeidman's legal team.