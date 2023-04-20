Savings account interest rates just hit a 15-year high, but fewer Americans are benefitting

In this article AAPL Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

While savers could get better returns on their cash, just 22% of savers are earning 3% or more on their accounts — and nearly as many savers are not earning any interest at all, according to a report from Bankrate. Most people said the main reasons for not switching to a high-yield savings account were because they preferred their local branch or were comfortable at their current bank. Some also said they worried about the security of their cash at an online institution or they didn't have enough savings to make the switch worthwhile. 49% have less in savings, or none, compared to 2022 Americans, overall, are saving less. Nearly half, or 49%, of adults have less savings or no savings compared to a year ago, according to a separate Bankrate survey from February. More than one-third also now have more credit card debt than emergency savings, which is the highest on record.

If you are not part of the banking system, you are not benefitting from savings rates and not likely building credit very effectively, Greg McBride chief financial analyst at Bankrate

"Inflation has been running very hot, so savings has been a casualty of that in many households," McBride said. The average American's savings are 32% behind where they should be when scaled against their salary, according to one analysis by DollarGeek based on data from the Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances. 4.5% of households are unbanked entirely And then there are those who don't save at all, at least at a bank or credit union. In 2022, 4.5% of households had no checking or savings account, according to the FDIC's latest survey.