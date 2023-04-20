Jefferies upgrades this multinational on continued growth in the aerospace sector

Jefferies thinks a storied multinational can benefit from strong growth in its aerospace segment. The firm upgraded General Electric to buy from hold with a price target of $120 per share, up from $90. That represents 21% upside from GE's Wednesday closing price of $99.03. Jefferies posits that GE will grow its aerospace sector sales by 16% in 2023 to $30.2 billion. GE will report quarterly results on April 25, and Wall Street expects earnings per share of 14 cents, according to data from FactSet. GE YTD mountain General Electric could continue to benefit from the growth of its aerospace segment, according to a Thursday note from Jefferies. Jefferies notes that deliveries for the Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion engine, which is a joint project between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines based in France, have climbed by 50% so far in 2023. GE Vernova, the company's portfolio of energy projects, is expected to split from the company in early 2024 and operate as a separate segment, which could add to growth. "GE Aerospace will have a clearer story to tell following the GE Vernova spin in early 2024, which we believe is one of the better positioned stories to the aerospace ramp," Jefferies equity analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu wrote on Thursday. Aerospace margins could also grow to 20% by 2025, Kahyaoglu said, although operating expenses will continue to add pressure. Operating expenses this quarter depressed margins by 30 basis points, she said. "Profit margins ramp toward 20% by mid-decade from 18.3% in 2022, w/ Services driving the 150 bps of expansion to our 19.8% est in 2025," Kahyaoglu said. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.