A strategist studied 10 years of McDonalds, Starbucks and Lululemon data—here's the No. 1 lesson she learned

Focusing on the task in front of you while staying aware of your longer-term goals is a challenge for just about everyone.

Some companies have cracked the code, says a business strategist.

Sam Sterling, a managing director of strategy at digital communications agency AKQA, spent two and a half years studying 16 high-growth companies, including McDonalds, Starbucks, Lululemon, Columbia Sportswear and Burberry.

She studied data from the first day of trading in 2010 to the first day of trading in 2020, interviewing team members at every level of each company and analyzing their financial and internal data.

The one trait they all had in common, she found: ambidexterity. In business terms, that's "the ability to perform now by making the most of what you already have, whilst simultaneously discovering and developing your next source of growth," Sterling tells CNBC Make It.

A business' metaphorical left hand may be dedicated to "the processes, customers and products that you currently have, the markets that you understand well and focusing on being able to optimize them," Sterling says.

In an ideal situation, the right hand would focus on "what comes next," she says. "What markets don't you understand? What products don't you know? Should you be going after different customers?"

Being able to prioritize the two is "very difficult," Sterling says. Finding that balance separates high-performing businesses from others, she adds.

Here's how some of the companies Sterling tracked do it.