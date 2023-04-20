Taylor Swift sidestepped FTX lawsuit by asking a simple question—investors can use the same strategy to avoid potential scams

When it comes to making business decisions, Taylor Swift does her due diligence all too well.

In 2021, the pop superstar was approached by the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX about a $100 million sponsorship deal that would have involved selling tickets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to her fans, according to the Financial Times.

However, it never materialized.

Before inking the deal, Swift asked FTX representatives a simple question: "Can you tell me that these are not unregistered securities?" Adam Moskowitz, one of the attorneys leading a class-action lawsuit against FTX's celebrity endorsers, said during an episode of "The Scoop" podcast.

Moskowitz's lawsuit is seeking over $5 billion in damages, according to the law firm's website. The lawsuit claims that FTX's high-profile promoters didn't properly research FTX before participating in the "offer and sale of unregistered securities in the form of yield-bearing accounts ('YBAs')."

Swift was one of only a few celebrities to question the exchange, Moskowitz says on the podcast.