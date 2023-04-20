Tesla's net income falls 24% from a year ago and shares drop. Here's how to play it

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Tesla 's first-quarter results. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the EV giant as its shares plummeted 9.7%. Late Wednesday, Tesla reported that its net income fell 24% from the same quarter last year. Analyst calls were mixed Thursday as Goldman Sachs reiterated Tesla as buy and Bernstein reiterated its underperform rating on the EV stock.