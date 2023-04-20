Appeals court temporarily blocks House subpoena for ex-Manhattan prosecutor in Trump indictment

In this Aug. 12, 2002 file photo, attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at Federal Court in New York. New York prosecutors, including recently hired former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, have met for an eighth time with former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen as part of a criminal investigation of the former president's finances.

A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked a subpoena issued by the House Judiciary Committee for testimony from a former Manhattan prosecutor who was involved in a criminal investigation of ex-President Donald Trump.

The order by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York came just hours before the former prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, had been directed by a federal judge to sit for a deposition with the committee.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.