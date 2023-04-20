Appeals court temporarily blocks House subpoena for ex-Manhattan prosecutor in Trump indictment
- A federal appeals court temporarily blocked a subpoena issued by the House Judiciary Committee for testimony from former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz.
- Pomerantz was involved in a criminal investigation of ex-President Donald Trump.
The order by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York came just hours before the former prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, had been directed by a federal judge to sit for a deposition with the committee.
