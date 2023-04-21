Europe stocks set for mixed open, with earnings season off to volatile start

European stock markets were on course for a muted open on Friday as investors react sharply to corporate earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 has pulled away from its recent 14-month high, with autos stocks posting steep declines on Thursday as Tesla's fall in net income and announcement of further price cuts spooked the market.

German software firm SAP on Friday reported higher revenue and operating profit, ahead of a consensus forecast from the company. It also revised annual profit guidance downward due to a divestment.

Holcim, the Swiss maker of building materials, also posted a rise in revenue and profit.

U.K. retail data showed a 0.9% fall in sales volumes for March, below forecasts of a 0.5% decline, which retailers blamed in part on the unusually wet weather. Consumer confidence ticked higher, a widely-watched GfK survey showed, though the authors noted "continuing concerns among consumers about their personal financial situation."

U.K. inflation figures earlier in the week came in hotter than expected, with headline inflation at 10.1% and food and non-alcoholic beverages up 19.2% on the previous year.

France, Germany and euro zone purchasing managers' index numbers are due later in the day.

Investors also have an eye on May's monetary policy meetings, where the Federal Reserve and Bank of England are widely expected to enact one more interest rate hike before pausing. Comments from European Central Bank policymakers suggest they may continue beyond that, with its president, Christine Lagarde, saying Thursday the ECB "still has a bit of way to go" to bring back inflation toward its 2% target.

In Asia-Pacific, stock markets are broadly lower, while U.S. stock futures are flat.